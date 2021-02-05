Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy. Snow developing late in the day. Highs around 30/-1 Celsius

Friday Night ~ Snow mixing with rain this evening in southern Aroostook and Carleton Counties Then snow tonight, accumulating an inch or two, with higher amounts in the far north. Overnight lows near 28/-2C

Saturday ~ Snow showers ending in the morning, then partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures dip to the mid 20s/-5C in the afternoon

Saturday Night ~ Clearing, brisk and colder. Overnight lows around 7 above.

Sunday ~ Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: A chance of snow, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Snow. Low around 26. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 13 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -7. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.

WEATHER REPORT:

The 'Weather Report' is a conversational piece on winter in the Aroostook County, Maine.

If you’re sore from cleaning your car off after the storm, you’re not alone.

It’s important to pace yourself and still get the job done in a timely manner - you got to get to work on time.

People who don’t ordinarily remove snow were moving snow this week. We saw neighbors were helping each other snowblow and shovel.

The snow came down looking light and fluffy, but it was some heavy, snowball-like snow on the ground.

The warmth from the pact made for scraping the ice off windows less arduous.

If you own snow pants, you’re ahead of the game. Fingerless gloves that turn into mittens are a big bonus when cleaning up after a storm.

If you have to travel - especially on the interstate - make note of how narrow the roadway is from the snow and ice creeping in from the edges.

Remember to stock up on some basic things like water, food and a charged cell phone when you travel.

