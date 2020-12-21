Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Today: Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight : Scattered snow showers, mainly between 8pm and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog. Low around 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Christmas Day: Rain, mainly before 4pm. Areas of fog. High near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain before 8pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm, then a chance of snow after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.