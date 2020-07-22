Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Wednesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night : Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night : A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday : Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 9pm, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night : A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

