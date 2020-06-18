Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Aroostook County and western New Brunswick could see some record high temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters are calling for highs around 94 both days or 34 celsius.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for the entire province.

The weather agency urges people to limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and never leave pets or someone in your care inside a parked vehicle even for a few minutes.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Thursday : Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night : Clear, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday : Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday : Sunny and hot, with a high near 89. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 7 mph.

Sunday : A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday : A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

