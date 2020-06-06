Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Saturday : Showers. High near 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night : Showers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday : Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday : Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night : Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday : A slight chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night : A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

