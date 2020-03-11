Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine
Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.
FORECAST
- Hazardous Weather Outlook
- Wednesday: Scattered flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind around 9 mph.
- Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. North wind around 6 mph.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -3. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
- Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
- Friday: Snow before 2pm, then rain and snow. High near 37. Breezy, with a southeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
- Friday Night: Rain before 7pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 7pm and midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Low around 30. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
- Saturday: A slight chance of snow showers before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
- Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.
- Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around -2.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
- Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
- Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.
We have more northern Maine weather info from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou.
Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.