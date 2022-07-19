Watch Tourists Mispronounce the Names of Maine Towns
Did you know that 15.6 MILLION people visited Maine in 2021? Pretty wicked impressive since there are only about a million of us who live here. Now out of that 15.6 million, how many of these people "from away" could properly pronounce the names of some of our most treasured and cherished towns? We think that number is LOW.
Here's a funny video of a bunch of people from the West Coast trying to pronounce Maine city names. Watch them take a whack at Saco, Vinalhaven, Skowhegan, Isle au Haut, and Wytopitloc.
