Every day we wake, there’s a new trend, meme, or saying circling the world wide web. It’s hard to keep up these days with the cool kids, sometimes I just have to smile, nod, and play along.

One internet saying that’s been going around for a while now is, “tell me you ___ without telling me you ___.” So, for example, it may be something like: “Tell me you work in a restaurant without telling me you work in a restaurant” and someone may respond, “Behind! Corner!” or something related to, well, working in restaurants.

Are you caught up?

If you understand this concept, keep scrolling with me. I’m part of a Portland, Maine Facebook group and someone posted the other day saying, “tell me you live in Portland without telling me you live in Portland…”

I scrolled the responses, giggled as I went through, and compiled the answers into this post for you to peruse.

Here are 30 ways to know you’re from Portland without saying you’re from Portland, Maine.

