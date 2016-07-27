Waterville Is Getting An Amazing Little League Replica Of Chicago’s Wrigley Field

Chicago has many different landmarks that are known universally, including their famous baseball stadium, Wrigley Field. Now, thanks to a generous grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, the city of Waterville will have their own Wrigley Field on a smaller scale.

According to MaineBiz, a 100,000 grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund plus other generous donations will allow Waterville to transform Purnell Little League Field into a mini-replica of the legendary home of the Chicago Cubs.

The replica will include some amazing features including a replica scoreboard, the classic ivy that hangs from the outfield wall and actual bleachers donated to the project from the Chicago Cubs. The field will also have a synthetic turf surface, allowing it to be versatile in holding different little league events.

The Waterville YMCA, the home of Purnell Little League field, also acquired $450,000 in donations from local companies and individuals that will help the project to become a reality. There is no set date for the Little League replica of Wrigley Field to open in Waterville.