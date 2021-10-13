[WATCH] What Do Irish People Think of Maine Snacks?

Do you ever wonder what you look like through the eyes of others? The things they may assume about you or think of you? Ever take that a step further and wonder how people from other parts of the country see you as a Mainer? How about people in completely different parts of the world?

The TRY Channel is a popular channel on YouTube based in Ireland. In their videos, you can watch Irish people do, well, just about anything and everything. From trying really nasty shots to eating the hottest nut in the world.

(For some reason, everything is just better with an Irish accent.)

Get ready to see yourselves and your favorite snacks through the minds of folks dipping their toes into Maine culture. The video features beloved snacks from Wilbur's of Maine and Moxie.

[Warning: NSFW Language]

Did they miss anything? Let us know via the app!

