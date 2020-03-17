Watch Mel and Max Brooks’ Funny And Informative Coronavirus Ad

Mel Brooks and his son Max have joined forces to create a coronavirus PSA that’s funny, sweet, and informative. Who would expect anything else? Watch the video below, which was posted to Max Brooks’ Twitter account:

Max happens to be knowledgeable on pandemics — he’s the writer of zombie apocalypse novel-turned-movie World War Z. While this situation may not be as dire, the 50-second clip spells out the main reason for “social distancing,” a practice Americans are being encouraged to implement into their daily lives. It’s not because the virus poses a threat to young, healthy people, but rather because those people have the ability to pass it to those who can’t fight it off as easily.

Max is 47 years old, but Mel is 93. As Mel is in the most at-risk demographic for COVID-19, Max is doing his part to keep Mel from getting infected. In the video, this is done by the use of a sliding glass door. It’s light and humorous, but it also makes a lot of sense. “If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay. But if I give it to him,” Max says, pointing at Mel behind the glass, “he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke, and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.”

The video ends with Mel knocking on the glass, telling his son to go home before waving at the camera. In under a minute, the father-son duo have made their point in a charming effective manner.