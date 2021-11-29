WATCH: Christmas in Caribou with Santa & His Reindeer

Christmas in Caribou

When you say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, they really mean it in Caribou, Maine.

Did you see Santa light up the town’s Christmas Tree over the weekend? How about Santa coming to town? That was exciting too.

Thanks to the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department, there’s video to see of both the tree lighting and Santa being escorted into town.

Reindeer in Caribou

Did we mention the reindeer? Yes, they were there for everyone young and old to come out and see.

Letters to Santa

There was also a way to send letters to the North Pole so Santa could read them. The kids must have loved it.

Remember the excitement of seeing all the holiday activity? Who made it to the tree lighting in Caribou? Do you have any photos? We’d love to see them.

Shout-Out to the Volunteers

This takes a lot of planning and effort to put on such a massive event like Christmas in Caribou. Congratulations to all the organizers and volunteers who made it happen.

Be sure to thank the volunteers at the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department. As we know, the crew is dedicated to keeping us all safe and sound. They are also such a gigantic part of the community. We really couldn’t do it without them.

The events happened over the weekend, but we wanted to post the videos if you missed it. You can see just how awesome it was. It’s good to see the crowds come out too.

