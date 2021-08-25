Warning: Over 50,000 lbs Of Recalled Chicken Salad Sold In Maine

The U.S.D.A. Food safety and Inspection Service and Willow Tree Poultry Farm, which is located in Attleboro, MA are recalling over 50,000 pounds of chicken salads and dip products that Willow Tree Farms produces due to the possibility of hard white plastic contaminating the recalled products.

The prepared chicken salads and dip items were made from 8/10/21-8/11/21 and sold in several sizes.

According to the recall notice, these are the products you need to look out for:

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

There were also larger sizes, 5lbs, 7lbs, 10lbs sold to restaurants and retail establishments.

The items were shipped shipped to multiple retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The company received a complaint about the contamination however no injuries have been reported and the recall is being placed as a precaution.

If you have any of these products you are urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for refund or replacement.

CLICH HERE to view the complete recall notice from the U.S.D.A.

