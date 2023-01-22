Not Too Early to Look Ahead to Warmer Summer Weather

Yesterday’s gone and glad that it took that weather with it. Slip, sliding, away. Oh sleet.

We are back to a typical January day, or are we.

But mid January is a good time to take a look at summer weather, right.

Here is a headline for you, from The Guardian

Scientists say phenomenon coupled with growing climate crises likely to push global temperatures ‘off the chart’

We are going to have to brush up again on the meaning of ‘El Nino’ later this year.

The hottest year in recorded history was 2016, driven by a major El Nino. Expect the summer of 2024 to shatter those records. Forecasts suggest the world’s average warming will exceed 2 degrees.

So if it was 90, it’ll be 92. If it was 95, it’ll be 97.

And the same study says that 2023 is forecast to be hotter than 2022.

From the same Guardian story

We know that under climate change, the impacts of El Niño events are going to get stronger, and you have to add that to the effects of climate change itself, which is growing all the time,You put th ose two things together, and we are likely to see unprecedented heatwaves during the next El Niño.

Yesterday was called Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year due to weather in mid January, post holiday stress, December bills arriving and on and on.

So it’s a good day to look forward to those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer in Maine.

Now the World isn't Maine, but maybe it is time to get that place on the lake. Looks like it is going to be too hot anywhere else but on the water and sooner rather than later.