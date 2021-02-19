‘WandaVision’: The Coolest Episode 7 Easter Eggs

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 7.

This week’s episode of WandaVision is called “Breaking the Fourth Wall.” It refers to the style of sitcom that gets spoofed this time, with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) talking directly to the camera as she complains about her wonderful false reality beginning to fall apart all around her. The title also works as a winking nod to Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and her subplot, which sees her succeed in finally breaking through the energy barrier Wanda has placed around the town of Westview, New Jersey.

That’s one of the many clever references and Easter eggs in Episode 7 of WandaVision, which introduced yet another Marvel Comics character to the MCU, turned one of its supporting cast into a superhero, and even referenced an obscure issue of Avengers West Coast. (Yes, once upon a time, the Avengers had a second team that hung out in California, because wouldn’t you rather fight crime in Los Angeles than New York City?) Here are all the coolest hidden gags and homages this week: