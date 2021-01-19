Everything Coming to Disney Plus in February
As already announced earlier this week, the big ticket item on Disney+ in February is all five seasons of The Muppet Show, including the two seasons that have never previously been released on home video. We don’t need to tell Marvel fans this because they already know, but there’s also four weekly episodes of WandaVision coming, along with the new original movie Flora & Ulysses, based on the Newberry Medal-winning children’s book.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ all month:
Friday, February 5
New Library Titles
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)
Disney+ Originals
WandaVision - New Episode
Friday, February 12
New Library Titles
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
Disney+ Originals
WandaVision - New Episode
Inside Pixar: Portraits - Second Batch
Friday, February 19
New Library Titles
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (s1)
The Muppet Show (s2)
The Muppet Show (s3)
The Muppet Show (s4)
The Muppet Show (s5)
Disney+ Originals
Flora & Ulysses - Premiere
WandaVision - New Episode
Friday, February 26
New Library Titles
Car Sos (s8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (s1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (s1)
Disney Pair of Kings (s2)
Disney Pair of Kings (s3)
Disney Roll it Back (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (s2)
Mickey Go Local (s1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Disney+ Originals
Myth: A Frozen Tale - Premiere
WandaVision - New Episode
