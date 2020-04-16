Walmart Is Reserving Pick-up Hours For Seniors & First Responders

Walmart is launching a Pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19. Each day from 7 to 8 a.m. will be reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Customers will see a new prompt on Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only’ and allows those who are eligible to opt in. While this time has been reserved for these groups, all other pickup times are open for their use as well

