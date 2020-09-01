Walmart Introduces New Walmart+ Program

Walmart announced the launch of its new membership program it is calling Walmart+, which is set to be available beginning Sept. 15.

Walmart is obviously aiming directly at Amazon, and may give it a good run for the money. One place where Amazon may still have the edge is with their Prime offering as there is still a $35 minimum for free shipping on Walmart.com orders. They are hyping the program to be a combined experience, the convenience of online shopping with the in-store experience.

The service for Walmart though is pretty robust. According to Walmart, the initial list of Walmart+ benefits are:

Unlimited free delivery: In-store prices as fast as same-day on more than 160,000 items from tech and toys to household essentials and groceries. This service was previously known as Delivery Unlimited – a subscription service that allows customers to place an unlimited number of deliveries for a low, flat yearly or monthly fee. Current subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

Scan & Go: Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app — a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience.

Unlock Scan & Go in the Walmart app — a fast way to shop in-store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay for a quick, easy, touch-free payment experience. Fuel discounts: Fill up and save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. Sam’s Club fuel stations will soon be added to this lineup.

Walmart+ membership is priced at $98 per year or $12.95 per month. If you remember not too long ago Walmart had a store delivery service called Delivery Unlimited. For people that signed up for that service they will automatically converted to the new Walmart+ program. It will also allow members to use the Walmart App to scan and pay for items as they shop in the store, for a faster, contact-free checkout. Just like Sams Club store allow you too now. That is something that I personally enjoy so I can simply scan, pay, and go, without ever waiting in line.

