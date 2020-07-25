Everything You Need to Know to Vote on Nov. 3rd

So you've decided to exercise your right to vote, but maybe you need a little help getting started. You've come to the right place. Here's what you need to know to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

Be seen. Be heard. Vote Nov. 3rd.

2020 Presidential Election Countdown

In order to vote in the 2020 presidential election, you must be at least 18 years or older on Election Day. You must also be a citizen of the United States and follow the residency and registration requirements in your state. You can check to see if your state will allow you to register even if you are 17, so long as you will be 18 by or on Election Day. If you are homeless, you can still vote. Convicted felons can have their voting rights reinstated in some states. The ACLU has provided a visual map that indicates felon's voting rights in each state.

2020 Presidential Election Voting Requirements:

U.S. Citizen

Age 18 or older by or on Election Day

Meet state residency requirements

You can get more details on who can and cannot vote here.

Mail-in, Absentee, Early Voting Info:

Voter Protection Hotlines:

Source: 866OurVote.org

Helpful links:

USA.gov - You can find your local polling locations, request an absentee ballot, find out how to update your voter registration and more.

Vote.gov - This site will take you to your state's online voter registration application.

US Election Assistance Commission - The U.S. EAC site provide election day contact information. You can also find information about voting accessibility.

Ballot Ready - Ballot Ready will provide you with a localized ballot guide based on your physical address. It will provide you with information on candidates and referendums so you can make an informed choice.

866OurVote.org - The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition provides a variety of voting resources and information.

National Federation of the Blind - Provides a voter's guide and helpful resources for the visually impaired.

National Association of the Deaf - Provides a voter's guide and helpful resources for the hearing impaired.