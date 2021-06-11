Volvo Announces Major Recall Effecting Almost 100,000 Vehicles

Volvo just announced a major recall that will effect almost 100,000 vehicles in the United States alone, not a huge number by automotive standards but considering Volvo is a smaller sized brand in general this is a large recall for them.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed that the recall will effect most of Volvos models from the 2019 and 2020 production runs. This includes the s60, s90, v60, v90, xc60 and xc90.

The reason for the recall is tied to a fuse that can break associated with the low pressure fuel pump which can lead to a stall while traveling. There have been no reports of injury or crashes according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The problem will be resolved with dealers simply replacing the faulty fuel pump fuse.

Owners will be contacted to replace the fuse in August.

