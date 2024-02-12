Virtual ‘Protecting Houses Of Worship’ Seminar To Be Held At End Of Month
It's horrible to even have to think about needing a seminar like this, but in an effort to be proactive and protective, some important safety and preparedness agencies are putting on an online course that will teach religious leaders and institutions in our state how to protect their faithful when they gather in places of worship.
The Maine Emergency Management Agency, the FBI, the Department of Justice, and the Maine District Attorney's Office are just a few organizations sponsoring a special virtual seminar to help Maine's religious communities protect their congregations during religious events and gatherings.
The free event is designed to help religious leaders develop emergency operations plans, by walking them through a security risk and vulnerability assessment.
They will also be working on active shooter preparedness response, and discussing resources for such a scenario. Another topic of conversation will be faith-based experiences with public safety issues.
Congregations can sign up for the online course by going to the United States Attorney's Office, District of Maine's website.
"Open to all Maine houses of worship. Registration is required."
It's free to register for the seminar.
The virtual event will be held February 29th from 6 PM to 9 PM.
