Viral Video of Airplane Passenger Antagonizing the Reclined Passenger in Front of Him Has the Internet Split

A viral airplane video showing a dispute over a reclining seat has the internet divided.

On February 8, a woman named Wendi Williams took to Twitter to complain about her travels aboard a recent American Airlines flight. In the video, a visibly annoyed man can be seen repeatedly punching the back of her reclined seat. (Note: The passengers appear to be seated in economy class where space is limited.)

“Here’s a great jackhole! He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior,” she tweeted alongside the 45-second video. "The other jackhole is the @AmericanAir flight attendant who reprimanded me and offered him rum!"

Check out viral airplane video for yourself, below:

In a series of tweets, Williams explained that the man asked her to put up her seat because he was eating. She claims she agreed and later reclined it again when he was done. "At that point, he started hammering away at me. That’s when I started videoing and tried to call the FA (flight attendant)," she wrote.

Williams continued, "When the FA came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, 'What?' She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum! She told me I had to delete the video! It’s against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name & She gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice!"

The video has sparked lots of controversy on Twitter with mixed reactions regarding who is in the wrong here: The man punching the seat or the woman who reclined her seat?

Some say this isn't even debatable because the man is being rude...

...while others argue the woman was actually at fault for reclining her seat knowing the man was sitting in the back row in a seat that could not recline.

Meanwhile, some say they're both being jerks and this whole situation could have been avoided had they both just had a little more respect for one another.