Vikings Stomp Coyotes, Return To Regional Champ.
The top team in Class B North is back in the North Regional Final for the second year in a row as #1 Caribou rolled over #12 Old Town, 73-32.
The Vikings controlled the contest from the opening jump to the final buzzer, building their lead as high as 43 points in the second half.
Caribou (19-1) was lead by Parker Deprey and Alex Brigman, each with 17 points.
Old Town's valiant run in this year's tournament comes to an end, as does their 5-game win-streak, as the Coyotes finish the season 11-10.
The #12 seed in the north, Old Town earned a 1-point overtime victory at #5 Houlton in the prelim round, before defeating #4 Hermon in the quarterfinals.
The Vikings will now square off vs. #2 Ellsworth in Saturday's Regional Championship at the Cross Center in Bangor. The tip is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and can be heard on 92.9 FM The Ticket.