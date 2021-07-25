Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Jam Out to ‘Jenny From the Block’ at Lavish Birthday Party: Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck partied it up for J. Lo's 52nd birthday.

On Saturday (July 24), Bennifer made things Instagram official with a photo of the couple smooching on the pop icon's birthday post. However, things at the party were even more nostalgic and fun with the pair dancing to J. Lo's past hits.

Bennifer held her birthday bash at the St. Tropez, France hotspot L'Opera. They didn't rent out the entire club so there were regular guests in attendance as well, some of which, managed to get some of the couple's sweet moments on camera.

J. Lo donned a Dolce & Gabbana dress and hit the dance floor. At one point during the evening, DJ Hugo M played her smash hit, "Jenny From the Block." You'll recall that Affleck played her love interest in the music video for the single. The couple sang along to the song while drinking champagne and later jammed out to her other hit, "Let's Get Loud."

Ironically, back in 2008, Affleck told The Irish Examiner that he wished he never starred in the music video.

“If I have a big regret, it was doing the music video. But that happened years ago. I’ve moved on,” he said at the time.

The pair arrived at the party around 11 PM and proceeded to party the night away with a few of their close friends. One of the guests, Dr. Daniel Campos revealed to E! News that they spent the evening holding hands and that "they truly looked in love." Party goers held up signs for the birthday girl and huddled around the table to sing "Happy Birthday."

"I think they felt pretty comfortable there," he added. "My table was next to theirs and I didn't feel they were trying to be isolated. Of course, there were bodyguards but we all got up and danced and there was not any pushing around or space restrictions. It was just like any other jet-setter couple celebrating something big."

Watch videos from the party, below: