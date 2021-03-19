Vehicles Flips after Driving Under the Wheels of Tractor-Trailer

A 32-year-old Island Falls woman flipped her vehicle over on I-95 in Oakfield after driving under the rear wheels of a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

Police said Audrey Violette was traveling north on the interstate around 7 a.m. when she became distracted by something in her vehicle. She drifted into the adjacent lane and drove under the rear wheels of a northbound tractor-trailer driven by 50-year-old Kenneth McNally from Sherman.

Violette’s vehicle went under the rear wheels of the trailer, flipped over, skidded down the interstate, and came to rest on a guardrail.

Violette was eventually helped out of her vehicle by a Good Samaritan, said the Maine State Police.

She was transported to Houlton Regional Hospital by ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said the primary cause is distraction.