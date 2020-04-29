United Airlines Announces Schedule Changes at PQI

The Presque Isle International Airport said United Airlines is making changes to its schedule. The information includes departure and arrival times to and from PQI.

Read the full details below:

United Airlines has announced that starting Monday May 4th, they will be making a significant change to their daily schedule at Presque Isle International Airport. This schedule change is being made to provide for shorter connections for air travelers making connections at Washington-Dulles.

United has published the following schedule which applies to any day of the week:

Depart Presque Isle at 2:00 PM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 4:23 PM

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:40 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:55 PM

As always, schedules can change without notice so check with United prior to your departure to confirm the schedule. This is best done online or on the United app.

If you held a reservation on one of the flights effected by this change, United Airlines has posted instructions on how to make changes at the following address; https://www.united.com/en/us/fly/covid-update.html

About Washington Dulles International Airport:

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) is located in Chantilly, Virginia, in the suburbs of downtown Washington, DC. Dulles is a major hub for domestic and international air travel with a mixture of legacy and low fare carriers that provide air service throughout the world. It is United Airline’s second largest hub on the East Coast. Prior to the current slowdown, United operated 217 daily domestic flights to 85 airports across the United States from IAD, including frequent daily service to top business travel markets in Newark/New York, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

In 2019 Dulles had the 12th best on time performance of the 30 largest airports in the United States. It’s on-time performance was significantly better than the major airports in Boston, Philadelphia and New York.