United Airlines is making changes to their daily flight schedule at Presque Isle International Airport starting Tuesday, May 12.

Arrivals and departures for United will go from seven per week to six per week.

Cancelled flights include arrivals Tuesday nights and the departure Wednesday afternoon.

United’s schedule for arrivals on Wednesday:

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:40 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:55 PM

The schedule for Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday:

Depart Presque Isle at 2:00 PM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 4:23 PM

Depart Washington-Dulles at 5:40 PM and Arrive in Presque Isle at 7:55 PM

United has published the following schedule which applies to Tuesday:

Depart Presque Isle at 2:00 PM and Arrive at Washington-Dulles at 4:23 PM

The United States Department of Transportation sent a notice to PQI April 29 allowing the reduction of flights from 12 to six for air carriers serving essential air service markets like Presque Isle.

Airport officials encourage passengers to check United Airlines schedules before departure as times can change without notice.

Passengers who had tickets on the affected flights can go to United online for instructions.

PQI posted a notice May 4 on Facebook advising all passengers to wear masks on United flights: