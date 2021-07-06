Hunt For Sasquatch and Summon UFOs in Unexplained Maine Retreat

Strange and Unusual

There's a great scene in the film Beetlejuice where Lydia says,

Well, I read through that Handbook for The Recently Deceased. It says, 'Live people ignore the strange and unusual.' I myself am strange and unusual.

And if you find yourself to be a fan of the strange and unusual, Unexplained Maine just may be the community for you.

daniilphotos

Unexplained Maine

Unexplained Maine is a community of like-minded people on Facebook who have experienced something unexplainable here in the state of Maine. At the time of publishing the group has over 500 members and is growing every day.

Thinkstock

Upcoming Camp Out

According to WGME, the group is currently organizing an outing to indulge in unexplainable experiences.

The event will take place September 10th through the 12th at Acadia East Campground

Over the course of the weekend, event goers will get to go on a midnight Sasquatch hunt, and meet with experts to help with summoning UFOs.

Thinkstock

The event is open to 30 individuals open to discussing their experiences with the strange and unusual and open to experience more of it. For more details click here and to join the Unexplained Maine Facebook group click here.

Check out these Maine Big Foot sightings...

Here Are the 14 Times Bigfoot Has Been Reported in Maine