31 Unanswered ‘Game of Thrones’ Questions

Our watch has ended. Game of Thrones is over after eight seasons and 73 episodes. But even with dozens and dozens of hours of adventures and intrigue in Westeros, a lot was left dangling by the final season of Game of Thrones. Some of it may be resolved or explained in the final two books by George R.R. Martin. But for now: We need answers!

In the new video by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, we break down the biggest unanswered questions left in the wake of the show’s series finale, “The Iron Throne.”

If you liked this video on the questions left unanswered by the Game of Thrones series finale, check out some more of our videos below, including our video revealing all the Easter eggs on the finale of Game of Thrones, our breakdown of all the foreshadowing of Daenerys’ huge heel turn, and our theory why Jon Snow didn’t say goodbye to Ghost. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. What will we cover now that Game of Thrones is over? You tell us — leave us a comment on Facebook.