Emilia Clarke Joins Cast of Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series

A Marvel/Game of Thrones crossover sounds like fan fiction, but what’s happening in reality now isn’t that far off.

Emilia Clarke, best known as Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen, is reportedly in “final negotiations” to join the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Secret Invasion. The show will also feature Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull leader Talos from Captain Marvel, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman. (This is all according to Variety.)

Although Marvel hasn’t publicly commented on any of this, or on the plot of the series, the title comes from a Marvel Comics crossover of the late 2000s in which the alien race of Skrulls not only invaded Earth, they revealed that they had secret replaced many popular Marvel heroes with Skrull sleeper agents for years. (Among the characters they kidnapped and impersonated: Spider-Woman, Hank Pym, and Elektra.) The Marvel Cinematic Universe version will have to be a little different, since the MCU’s Skrulls are generally a friendly race of alien refugees, and not an army of sinister manipulators. The last we saw of Nick Fury, he was on some kind of Skrull ship on a mission in outer space in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, so it’s possible he could encounter some other alien race that decides to invade the Earth.

Whatever the plot, we still don’t know who Emilia Clarke has been cast to play, but feel free to begin your speculation now. While Secret Invasion is expected to begin production later this year, the show does not yet have an announced release date.

