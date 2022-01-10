UMPI Women Sweep Series; Owls’ Star Recognized By Conference

UMPI Women Finding Their Groove

The University of Maine-Presque Isle women's basketball team is off to a solid 6-3 start on the 2021-22 season. With the new semester about to begin, league play will begin to take center focus of the schedule for many college teams.

Quick Recap

The UMPI Owls Women's team won two games over the weekend when they took on SUNY Canton, in upstate New York. Saturday's matchup was considered a conference matchup, and the 63-52 UMPI win was the Owls first in league play. The Sunday game was a non-conference game that UMPI won by a score of 77-55.

Star of the weekend

Lexi Ireland a sophomore star out from Howland, carried the Owls to the two wins with impressive stat lines. In the first win, the PVHS grad scored 22 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, dished out 4 assists, 2 steals, and had 1 block, for good measure. It was a dominant performance in all phases of the game for the young players. On Sunday Lexi's stat line read 10 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block in the 22-point victory. UMPI is now 6-3 overall, and 1-2 in NAC play.

Lexi Ireland of the UMPI Owls Women's Basketball Team 2021-22 Lexi Ireland of the UMPI Owls Women's Basketball Team 2021-22 loading...

Congratulations, Lexi Ireland!

The Northern Athletic Conference announced their weekly honors on Monday, and Lexi Ireland has been given two honors form the week. For her dominant performance Ireland was named the Player of the Week and Rookie of the Week for the NAC. Lexi's 16 points per game, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game, was key to the Owls weekend sweep.

Up Next

The UMPI women will next play at home on this Friday and Saturday. The Owls will play Cazenovia at 6:00 pm on Friday, and host SUNY POLY at 2:00 pm on Saturday.

