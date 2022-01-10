The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and Westbrook, Maine Police have arrested two men from Massachusetts after seizing a “significant amount of crack cocaine and loaded firearms.”

21-year-old Corey Armstrong from Dorchester, Massachusetts was arrested for Class A, Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs, (Crack Cocaine). 19-year-old Jared Smith, also from Dorchester, was arrested for Class A Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Crack Cocaine).

The arrests came after an investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Westbrook Police into crack cocaine distribution in Westbrook. Authorities received information that a substantial amount of crack cocaine was being delivered to a Westbrook hotel by individuals from Massachusetts who were possibly armed.

On Sunday evening around 10:30 p.m., Westbrook Police stopped a white Infinity on Larrabee Road. They seized “7 ounces of crack cocaine, 2 loaded handguns, drug trafficking materials and $1,300 in suspected drug proceeds. One of the firearms was reported stolen from a motor vehicle burglary in Lewiston last year.” The charges in the case were aggravated due to the firearms. The approximate street value for the drugs was $14,000.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Cumberland County Jail without incident. Bail for Armstrong and Smith is $20,000 cash for each of them.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said they expect more charges.

Contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency if you have any information about this investigation. Call the tip-line at 1-800-452-6457 or text MDEA to TIP411 (847411).

Get our free mobile app

This news story will be updated on our homepage and social media when information is made available and released. Listen on the radio, app and streaming to our weekday newscasts, broadcasted in the morning, at 12 noon and also at 5 p.m.

Houlton Log Home is a Dream Come True