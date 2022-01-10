Fort Fairfield Has a Plan For Bus Riders in Sub-Zero Temperatures

Here we go

The sub-zero temperatures and harsh wintry conditions that are forecasted in the coming days has some local schools thinking ahead for the safety of their students.

The transportation team at the Fort Fairfield school district has come up with a plan for families who have children who will be riding the bus in the coming days, to avoid exposing children to the elements.

I like the idea. Safety First

In a Facebook post, the school relayed the message that students can leave a backpack at the mouth of the driveway to indicate that your child will be boarding the bus. You can read the full post below.



Windchill values are expected to reach –30 degrees and beyond with a with a wind-chill advisory in effect from 9:00 pm Monday night through 7:00 pm on Tuesday evening. However, the frigid temperatures could last into the morning hours on Wednesday.

You can do it!

It's going to be a tough 72 hours or so in Aroostook County and in New Brunswick, but we were built for this type of weather. Be sure to stay safe if you do have to go out into the elements. I find it best on these days to put your child in a full snowsuit to ride the bus into school. Now let's hope the buses are able to fire up in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Stay tuned to your districts Facebook pages, and lookout for any alert calls that may come in notifying you of any potential delays and closings.

