UK TikTok Star Tries Maine Treats For The First Time

How do Maine snacks play in the U.K? Well, let's bloody find out govnah!

Dawn Farmer is a pre-school teacher from England, who was totally bored during the lockdown part of the pandemic last year, so she decided to come up with something to occupy her time. The 21-year old preschool teacher started making TikTok videos of her trying various American snacks, and she has become the new breed of celebrity, a TikTok star. I like seeing her reactions to the treats because let's face it, there are some things food-wise that do not translate between the two countries. I mean when is the last time you had a warm pint of beer and a plate of bangers and mash?

It turns out that someone sent Dawn treats that we all know as a "Box of Maine" They support more than 30 Maine-run businesses and have a huge variety of products that perfectly sum up the Pine Tree State, including some iconic items that we Mainers all know and love.

In the two videos she posted, she tries a delicious chocolate, potato, and coconut-filled Needham, and the always controversial Maine beverage, Moxie, which Dawn seems to think tastes a little like root beer. Not sure I agree with that, but to each his own.

The second video features the one and only, Maine whoopie pie. I don't ever recall anyone I have ever met that is not a fan, so her reaction is adorable, because she really enjoys it.

If you have a friend who lives out of state, or in a different country, and you want to send them a piece of the Pine Tree State, each Box of Maine includes:

New England Maple Black Tea

Bar Harbor Clam Chowder

Needhams

Coastal Maine Popcorn

Stuffed Moose & Lobster Toys

Moxie Jelly & Soda

Kinney's Sugarhouse Molded Maple Sugar

Raye's Mustard

Maine Sea Salt

Maine Mud

Humpty Dumpty Potato Chips

Maine Red Snappers

Whoopie Pies

https://www.boxofmaine.com/