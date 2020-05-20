U.S. & Canada Extend Border Restrictions

The United States and Canada have extended border restrictions on non-essential travel for another month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the border is a source of vulnerability so the agreement will be extended through June 21.

Many Canadians are apprehensive about reopening of the border.

Normally, nearly 200,000 people cross the U.S.- Canada border each day.

The U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any country in the world. The restrictions on non-essential travel were first announced on March 18.