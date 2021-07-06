Some Border Restrictions Loosening between the U.S. & Canada

The border between the U.S. and Canada will see loosened restrictions starting Monday, July 6, 2021, according to the Associated Press.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said over the next few weeks he will announce plans to reopen the border.

Starting Monday, July 6, AP said a 14-day quarantine will not be required for Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Canada. Also, those who travel by air will not have to stay at a hotel approved by the government for three days.

Restrictions on non-essential trips between the two countries will remain in place up until July 21, 2021. This includes tourists.

Justin Trudeau talked about the changes at a news conference in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He said, “We’re very hopeful that we’re going to see new steps on reopening announced in the coming weeks. We’re going to make sure that we’re not seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases because nobody wants to go back to further restrictions, after having done so much and sacrificed so much to get to this point.”

Watch the press conference recorded on July 2, 2021:

The Prime Minister said the pandemic continues and “things aren’t normal yet.” He went on to say he knows how much people want the border to reopen. Trudeau said, ``Nobody wants us to move too fast and have to reimpose restrictions as case numbers rise like we’re seeing elsewhere in the world,″ he said. ``We need to do this right.”

