U.S.-Canada Border Restrictions Extended

The U.S.-Canada border will remain closed to non-essential travel until at least June 21st.

Only trade and essential travel will be allowed, said authorities. U.S. and Canadian officials have been discussing the next move in reopening the border, according to Bloomberg.

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau posted the information on Facebook.

The United States Department of Homeland Security posted the update on Twitter.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel for over a year due to the pandemic. It was March 2020 when the U.S.-Canada closed the border. The restrictions have been renewed each month.

Canadians officials said part of the conversation to reopen the border is focusing on the infection rates, variants, number of vaccinations and hospitalizations. According to gnb.ca, as of Tuesday, May 25, 55% of the population aged 12 and older in New Brunswick have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Many people living in Aroostook County have not been able to visit family and friends in New Brunswick. Businesses are not crossing the U.S.-Canada border unless essential work is being done.

Both countries have been working hard on getting the population vaccinated and reducing the rates of coronavirus infections. Maine just loosened some of the state’s mask requirements. They are not required indoors and outdoors as of Monday, May 25.

Get our free mobile app

People on both sides of the border are looking forward to getting it open to enjoy everything offered in New Brunswick and Maine - and all of Canada and the United States.

We’ll keep you updated as the talks continue to open the border. In the past, monthly updates have been issued by the Canadian government and United States government.