‘Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Gwozdz Dead at 29 After Apparent Overdose

Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died from a possible overdose. He was 29.

TMZ reports the 29-year-old, who competed on Hannah Brown's season of the reality dating series, passed away on Wednesday (January 22). According to the outlet, Gwozdz was admitted to an intensive care unit after authorities in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, responded to a 911 call on January 13.

He was reportedly hospitalized this past week and was in critical but stable condition.

It's unclear what led to the suspected overdose, but TMZ obtained the 911 call that featured a "frantic" woman telling dispatchers it "might've been heroin." Apparently, she was trying to get into a bathroom Gwozdz had locked himself in. She did eventually get in and waited with him before paramedics arrived.

Bachelor Nation will remember Gwozdz as Tyler G., an early fan-favorite on Brown's Bachelorette season last year. He received the first one-on-one date but suddenly left the show without an explanation. All Brown said was "Tyler G. had to leave, and that's upsetting because I really enjoyed my date with him."

He told Refinery29 in a statement at the time, "This was a decision that I came to with producers and something that I’ve come to realize what is the best decision that could’ve been made."

As of right now, ABC nor Brown has commented on Gwozdz's death.