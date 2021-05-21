Two Women & One-Year-Old Girl Died after Being Struck by Vehicle

Augusta Police confirm two women and a one-year-old girl are dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Maine's Capital City.

Police say 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta, were walking along Cony Road with a one-year-old girl around 2 p.m. when a vehicle hit them. The two women died at the scene and the little girl taken to the hospital and later died of her injuries.

The driver was identified as 56-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea. Maine State Police and Augusta Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Get our free mobile app

They're asking anyone with information to contact the Augusta Police Department.