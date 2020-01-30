Two People in NH Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Health officials in New Hampshire tested two people for coronavirus because they had flu like symptoms and recently traveled to Wuhan, China.

According to WMTW, officials with DHHS said that the two people were showing respiratory symptoms but have since fully recovered.

The World Health Organization said there have been 5,974 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus worldwide, which is more than the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003. SARS is a coronavirus called severe acute respiratory syndrome. But the death rate for this latest coronavirus is around 2%, significantly lower than that of SARS, the news station stated.

Currently 170 people have died from the coronavirus. According to WebMD, 774 people died from the SARS outbreak.

This new coronavirus is called 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV). It originated in China in early 2020, but was then spotted in the United States shortly after in Washington state.