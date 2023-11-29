A 37-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested after trespassing and setting up a tent in a basement where they did not live. The man also fought with officers.

Two People Arrested for Trespassing and Fighting with Police

Damian Green from Westbrook and Rachel Palange were taken into custody after the incident Friday afternoon on Church Street in Westbrook.

Suspects Refused to Leave Property

The Westbrook Police Department said when officers arrived, they found the two suspects who refused to leave a basement residence where they had set up a tent. Police were able to get the two to leave, but they attempted to go back to the property.

Man Punched Officer in the Face and Bit an Officer

“They then obstructed the roadway. Officers went to take them into custody, and the male suspect fought with officers, to include punching an officer in the face and biting another officer. Officers were able to take both suspects into custody,” said the Westbrook Police.

Facing Multiple Charges

Green is facing several charges including 2 counts of Assault on an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, Refusing to Submit to Arrest, Criminal Mischief, Aggravated Criminal Trespass, Obstructing a Public Way, and Failure to Provide Name and Date of Birth.

Palange is charged with Disorderly Conduct, Obstructing Government Administration, Unlawful Possession of Scheduled Drugs, and Violation of Conditions of Release.

County Jail

They were both transported to the Cumberland County Jail.

