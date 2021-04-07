Two Men Face Felony Charges for Drug Trafficking in Maine

Two men face felony drug trafficking charges after officers seized cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl from an apartment in Portland.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said the drug bust Monday night followed a two-month investigation.

Police and drug agents say they confiscated about three and a half pounds of cocaine, eight ounces of crack, eight ounces of fentanyl and six pounds of black-market marijuana from an apartment on Rudman Road.

The drugs are reported to have an estimated street value of $190,000. Drug agents said they also seized $89,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Khristian Adams of Portland was arrested following a police chase on the Maine Turnpike. He and Zahmel McRae of Queens, New York were charged with drug trafficking. Both men are being held at the Cumberland County Jail and will make their initial court appearances today.