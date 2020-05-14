Two L.L. Bean Stores Reopened In Maine This Week

Until COVID-19 interrupted life as we know it, L.L. Bean in Freeport was always open. It was the one place a person could go, no matter what day of the week or what time it was, even on Thanksgiving and Christmas days. I was there last Christmas, and I was especially grateful that the store was open because I was sad and missing my family. Retail therapy is how I cope with melancholy. Then, due to the coronavirus, all of L.L. Bean's retail stores including the flagship closed on March 16th, 2020. It is reportedly the first time in the company's history that it has been closed for more than a day.

The pandemic has changed everything in the retail world; however, the brick and mortar stores that have survived this crisis are slowly coming out of the fog and opening their doors with restrictions and guidelines, as set forth by Governor Mills and the Maine CDC.

Given this, there are signs of life in Freeport this week at two of L.L. Bean’s stores, according to WMTW. Bean has reportedly reopened the hunting and fishing store, and the bike, boat and ski store.

Except for curbside service, the flagship store remain closed for now, as per the report. We will keep you posted.