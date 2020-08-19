Two Juveniles in Custody After High-Speed Crash in Mars Hill

A 15-year-old Mars Hill boy and his passenger were taken into custody Wednesday morning following a high-speed police chase that ended when the vehicle crashed in a field.

Maine State Police say shortly before 8:45 a.m., Sgt. Jeffrey Clark was traveling south on the West Ridge Road in Mars Hill when he met a GMC Sierra pickup with a plow attached that was operating erratically. The truck had no registration plates and the snow plow was dragging on the pavement.

Sgt. Clark said he attempted to stop the vehicle but the young driver increased his speed to about 80 mph. The truck continued to operate erratically and drove off the right side of the road, went airborne into a grain field and came to rest in the wood line.

Sgt. Clark took two juvenile males into custody. No one was injured in the crash.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Presque Isle Police also responded to the incident. The crash is being investigated by Cpl. Dennis Quint of the Maine State Police.

The teenage driver is to appear in in Presque Isle District Court on October 1.