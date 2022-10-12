Two Elderly Men Injured in Violent Home Invasion in Lower Durham, N.B.

Two Elderly Men Injured in Violent Home Invasion in Lower Durham, N.B.

The RCMP is asking for the public's help as they investigate a violent home invasion and theft in Lower Durham, N.B. that left two elderly men injured.

Members of the Keswick RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on Lower Durham Road around 8:30 Friday morning, according to Sgt. Danny Brideau.

Police say two men, aged 88 and 79, were inside the home when three men reportedly knocked on the door and asked for help with a flat tire. When one of the men answered the door, the individuals forced their way into the home and assaulted both elderly occupants. The intruders allegedly stole money and fled the scene.

The victims of the assault were transported to hospital. The 79-year-old man suffered serious injuries, RCMP said.

Suspects in home invasion remain at large

According to the police report, one of the suspects appeared to be in his fifties and one appeared to be in his thirties.The approximate age of the third suspect is unknown. The three suspects were reported to be travelling in a black extended cab pickup truck. The vehicle may have some damage. No further description of the suspects is available.

Anyone who lives in the Lower Durham area and has surveillance video footage from Friday, October 7 at approximately 8:30 a.m., is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at (506) 357-4300. Police would also like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed suspicious activity, or who may have information that could help further the investigation.

Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers Secure Web Tips or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years

Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Filed Under: assault, home invasion, new brunswick, Theft
Categories: New Brunswick news, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From