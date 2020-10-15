A man and woman accused of leading police on high speed pursuits in stolen vehicles in Aroostook County this week are behind bars.

Police say 32-year-old Brittney Finley of Frenchville and 26-year-old Brandon Lane (hometown not given) are facing a string of charges, including burglary, theft, eluding police and driving to endanger.

Maine State Police say it started Monday evening near Madawaska Lake when an Aroostook County Sheriff's Deputy spotted the pair in a vehicle allegedly stolen in Caribou. Following a 7-mile chase, the car went off the road and Finley and Lane ran into the woods.

The next day, police arrested Lane after another high speed chase on Route 1 in Littleton. He was driving a different vehicle reported stolen from Caribou. Police say Lane attempted to turn onto the Gentle Road at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate the turn and went off the road.

On Wednesday, a state trooper spotted a Buick Park Avenue in Mars Hill that had been stolen from a residence in Littleton. The pursuit came to an end just south of the City of Presque Isle when officers from Presque Isle PD deployed spike strips which deflated all four of the vehicle’s tires. Police say Brittney Finley attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

Finley and Lane were taken to the Aroostook County Jail. Both are suspects in motor vehicle thefts in Madawaska, Cross Lake, Caribou, Presque Isle and Littleton over the last few days.