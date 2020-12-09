Two Arrested for Multiple Drug Charges, Caribou, Maine

Caribou Police arrested a man and woman for multiple drug offenses early Saturday morning after a traffic stop on the Fort Fairfield Road in Caribou.

Sergeant Chad Cochran made a traffic stop on a black 2007 Pontiac G6 around 2:43 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation. Officer Kegan McPherson and K9 “Ace” assisted with the traffic stop.

49-year-old Marshall McManus of Washburn was arrested and charged with TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULE (W) DRUGS (FENTANYL) CLASS B, TRAFFICKING IN SCHEDULE (W) (METH) CLASS B, VIOLATING CONDITIONS OF RELEASE CLASS E AND OPERATING AFTER SUSPENSION CLASS E.

Also arrested was his passenger 37-yer-old Kori McManus of Washburn. She was charged with POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE (W) DRUGS (METH) CLASS C AND VIOLATING CONDITIONS OF RELEASE CLASS E.

Both had outstanding arrest warrants and have been given a court date of January 7, 2021 at the Caribou District Courthouse.