Truck Carrying 50 Beehives Rolls Over in Gardiner Monday Night

What could be worse than trying to re-capture thousands of pissed off bees that were just involved in a car accident? Trying to re-capture thousands of pissed off bees that were just involved in a car accident in the dark.

According to The Kennebec Journal, a commercial flatbed truck was headed northbound on River Road in Gardiner when another car headed southbound crossed over the centerline and hit the flatbed.

Authorities say 25-year-old, Vadim Albert of Farmingdale, was driving under the influence when his car crossed the centerline and struck the truck full of bees. After impact the flatbed jackknifed and rolled over.

After the crash, the driver of the flatbed, Piotr Kucharski of Sidney, began unloading some of the hives from the truck in hopes some of the wayward bees would return to their hives after settling down.

Albert was taken to the hospital with facial injuries and was subsequently charged with operating under the influence and operating in violation of a conditional license.

Maine Owners that Look Like Their Pets

Pristine Late 1800's Bible Found in Heap of Moly Trash

[carbongallery id="6176c3b74

Do you have our free radio station app yet? If not, it's the perfect way to request a song, talk to the DJs, enter exclusive contests and to stay up to date with everything that's happening in and around Central Maine and the world. When you download it, make sure you turn on the push notifications so that we can send you exclusive content and local breaking news that you need to know about first. Just enter your mobile number below and we'll send a download link right to your mobile device. After that, you can download for free and immediately begin accessing all kinds of exclusive content tailored just for you. Give it a try and stay connected with us!