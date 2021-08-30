One Dead Following Sunday Evening Motorcycle / SUV Head-On Crash

Sadly it seems that Maine can't make it through a summer season without a large number of motorcycle-related deaths. Unfortunately, another number was added to that statistic last night in Harrison, Maine.

According to WMTW 8, the crash occurred last evening in the town of Harrison between an SUV and a motorcycle. Both vehicles were travelling opposite directions when the incident happened. The crash, which took place on Edes Falls Road near the Naples line, led to the motorcycle rider being pronounced dead at the scene.

According to reports, the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital for evaluation of minor injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

As of early Monday morning, no names had been released to the public. We will continue to keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

