‘Trolls’ Poppy Doll Removed From Stores After Parents Complain About Inappropriate Button Placement

A Trolls: World Tour Poppy doll featuring questionable button placement between its legs is being pulled from shelves following rising complaints from parents who claim the toy is sexually inappropriate.

Hasbro announced to CNN that the interactive Trolls toy will be removed from sale after a petition with hundreds of thousands of signatures accused the doll of grooming young children and normalizing child abuse.

The "DreamWorks Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy" features a button on Poppy's tummy that prompts her to sing and say cute phrases.

However, the doll also features a hidden button located under her skirt and between her legs which, when pressed, results in the doll gasping and exclaiming "Whee!" and "Oh!," among other sounds, which could be regarded as sexually suggestive.

"When you push this button on the doll's privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child's toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores ... What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it's fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are okay?" reads the online petition.

A video of the doll shared by one mother on Facebook, which has been circulating across social media, shows the toy in action.

Speaking to CNN, Hasbro spokesperson Julie Duffy claimed that the "feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate."

"This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our Consumer Care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase," Duffy continued.

As of Friday (August 7) afternoon, the petition has reached nearly 300,000 signatures.